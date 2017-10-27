Come Attend The Chocolate & Vino Grand Masquerade Atop Symphony Towers

Filed Under: Energy 103.7, Young People Committee, University Club, Symphony Towers, Big Brothers Big Sister of San Diego

If you have a taste for the finer things in life then the 13th Annual Chocolate and Vino couldn’t be more perfect with its fine dining and exclusive setting atop the Symphony Towers.

Pair your favorite vinos alongside San Diego’s tastiest sweets at this year’s event, featuring local wineries, chocolatiers, brewers, restaurants, spirits and your favorite dessert spots.

That’s not even the best part as all proceeds will go to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County.

This classy event will be held on October 27th from 6:00-9:00 pm at the University Club Atop Symphony Towers.

Get all the details HERE!!!

 

 

