[LISTEN] Cardi B, Migos, Nicki Minaj Drop New Song ‘Motor Sport’

Filed Under: Cardi B., Energy 103.7, Migos, Motor Sport, nicki minaj

This Migos, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj collaboration might just be the greatest collab to happen all year….and that is before you even listen to the song.

It’s going to be pretty damn hard to find a group of rappers in the game that are going as hard as these peeps, so putting them all on one track already gives this song an extreme flames warning and boy, does this song deliver!

“Motor Sport” is lifted from Migos’ upcoming Culture 2 album and it goes HARD. There’s simply no other way to put it. Instant download material for sure.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live