[LISTEN] Cardi B, Migos, Nicki Minaj Drop New Song ‘Motor Sport’

This Migos, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj collaboration might just be the greatest collab to happen all year….and that is before you even listen to the song.

It’s going to be pretty damn hard to find a group of rappers in the game that are going as hard as these peeps, so putting them all on one track already gives this song an extreme flames warning and boy, does this song deliver!

“Motor Sport” is lifted from Migos’ upcoming Culture 2 album and it goes HARD. There’s simply no other way to put it. Instant download material for sure.