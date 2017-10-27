[LISTEN] Sam Smith’s New Song ‘Burning’ Will Move You To Tears

Sam Smith once again proves his reign as “King of Heartbreak” with his brand new song “Burning,” which goes in on the after-effects of a break-up.

He said the song is about his intent to self-destruct and the 25-year-old also went on to say he was an “absolute mess” when he penned the heartbreak jam after struggling for weeks to cope with a terrible break-up and the overwhelming pressures of fame.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 after premiering the debut following days of teasing he said: “I’m so ready for people to hear that song. I was going through a really tough time last year. I live in London and I went through a break up and I dealt with it in a bad way and I was going out way too much and I was burning in a way.”