[WATCH] Selena Gomez Gets Emotional Discussing Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez became emotional as she opened up about her recent kidney transplant, and her incredible friend, Francia Raísa, who chose to give a piece of herself to her.

In their first interview since the transplant, Selena thanked her best friend for “saving her life” and was moved to tears while talking about her friend’s heroism.

In August 2016, Gomez took a career break after suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” due to her lupus diagnosis, but is making a comeback as she will be performing during the American Music Awards.

