[BREAKING NEWS] Cardi B and Offset Are Officially Engaged

The rap game’s hottest couple are taking the next step in their relationship and we couldn’t be happier.

In a video shared the Wells Fargo Center on Twitter, Offset drops to one knee during the Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia as fans scream wildly. Cardi B couldn’t contain her surprise or excitement, gesturing wildly as she stared at the ring he held out to her.

You might not be able to hear Cardi B say yes, but there is no question she accepted the proposal as she was losing her mind in excitement.

 

