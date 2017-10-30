[BREAKING NEWS] Cardi B and Offset Are Officially Engaged

The rap game’s hottest couple are taking the next step in their relationship and we couldn’t be happier.
In a video shared the Wells Fargo Center on Twitter, Offset drops to one knee during the Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia as fans scream wildly. Cardi B couldn’t contain her surprise or excitement, gesturing wildly as she stared at the ring he held out to her.
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️
You might not be able to hear Cardi B say yes, but there is no question she accepted the proposal as she was losing her mind in excitement.