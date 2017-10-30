Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Can’t Stop Hanging Out

The former couple seem to be rekindling a friendship as of late and we can’t help but wonder if something more is going on here.
Since Selena’s kidney transplant, it has been reported that the two have been in touch, but now the two were spotted having themselves a “day-date” as they enjoyed each other’s company, while having a drink.
And as if that wasn’t enough to get us to start talking about a possible reunion, Biebs was later spotted pulling into Selena’s driveway Sunday night.
Hmmm, interesting.