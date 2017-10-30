Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Can’t Stop Hanging Out

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had quite a weekend away from The Weeknd. They grabbed breakfast together Sunday morning – just the 2 of 'em. pic.twitter.com/Le3WCB7AGn — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewBrasil) October 29, 2017

The former couple seem to be rekindling a friendship as of late and we can’t help but wonder if something more is going on here.

Since Selena’s kidney transplant, it has been reported that the two have been in touch, but now the two were spotted having themselves a “day-date” as they enjoyed each other’s company, while having a drink.

And as if that wasn’t enough to get us to start talking about a possible reunion, Biebs was later spotted pulling into Selena’s driveway Sunday night.

October 29th: Justin seen arriving back to Selena's after Juice run in Los Angeles, California. (Credits @ayeimcain) A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates™ (@jelenamyhappines) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Hmmm, interesting.