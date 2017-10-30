Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay After Accused Of Sexual Harrassment

Filed Under: Anthony Rapp, gay, House of Cards, Kevin Spacey

The sick side of Hollywood is once again making headlines, this time brought to you by House of Cards actor, Kevin Spacey.

Anthony Rapp recently sat down with Buzzfeed, which turned into an explosive interview where he called out Spacey for making sexual advances at him when he was just 14-years-old.

In response to this serious allegation, Spacey decided to take advantage of all the attention he was getting by making the announcement that he is officially living his life as a gay man.

Kevin Spacey is a coward.

That is all.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live