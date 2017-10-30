Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay After Accused Of Sexual Harrassment

The sick side of Hollywood is once again making headlines, this time brought to you by House of Cards actor, Kevin Spacey.

Anthony Rapp recently sat down with Buzzfeed, which turned into an explosive interview where he called out Spacey for making sexual advances at him when he was just 14-years-old.

In response to this serious allegation, Spacey decided to take advantage of all the attention he was getting by making the announcement that he is officially living his life as a gay man.

Anthony Rapp: "Kevin Spacey tried to rape me." Media: "Kevin how do you respond?" Spacey: "uuh…uuhh… Hey everyone I'm gay!" pic.twitter.com/6LAEfsyRtF — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey is a coward.

That is all.