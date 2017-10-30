TONYA & SONIC // Fish Taco TKO Tickets!

Eat, drink and vote for your favorite fish taco at the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival’s Fish Taco TKO. In this ultimate Taco Tuesday celebration, San Diego’s best fish taco makers are going head-to-head in a fierce and delicious competition to be named the city’s best! The Fish Taco TKO is held at Broadway Pier on November 14 and contenders include: Pacific Beach Fish Shop, SandBar, The Blind Burro and many more!  Listen to Tonya & Sonic this week for your chance to win pair of tickets.  When they you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!  Get your tickets at SanDiegoWineClassic.com

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
