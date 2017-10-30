[WATCH] Part One Of Selena Gomez ‘Life Or Death’ Interview Is Here

Finally!

The first part of Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s TODAY interview is here and you better have a box of Kleenexes ready to go.

The two best friends sat down with Savannah Guthrie to talk about the singer’s recent kidney transplant. In a short teaser, we saw the Wolves artist explain how her BFF/kidney donor actually saved her life amid her Lupus battle.

The two friends hope to raise awareness by opening up about their journey together.

The second and final part of their interview will air Tuesday, October 31 on TODAY

