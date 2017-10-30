WEB CONTEST // Enter to Win a $250 SnowJam Gift Card!

SnowJam, San Diego’s 20th Annual Ski & Snowboard Expo, is coming to the Del Mar Fairgrounds November 10th through November 12th. Buy discount admission tickets online at SnowJamShow.com. Here’s what you get:

Admission to any or all 3 days of the Expo

FREE lift ticket to Mountain High Resort (only 2 hours away), PLUS

FREE lift tickets to both Brian Head and Eagle Point Resorts in Utah, PLUS

$70 OFF 2-day Mammoth Mountain lift tickets

FREE & half-price lift tickets to Snow Valley Resort near Big Bear ALL SEASON

40% OFF Snow Summit & Bear Mountain lift tickets ALL SEASON

Amazing pre-season deals of up to 70% off on brand-new, brand-name equipment and clothing for both skiers and snowboarders, including kids. Prices as low or lower than online and you get to try everything on and make sure it’s right!

ENERGY 103.7 is also hooking you up with a chance to win a $250 SnowJam gift card. Complete the entry form below for your chance to win!