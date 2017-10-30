Win a 4-pack of tickets to SnowJam, 11/10 – 11/12

SnowJam, San Diego’s 20th Annual Ski & Snowboard Expo, is coming to the Del Mar Fairgrounds November 10th through November 12th.  Buy discount admission tickets online at SnowJamShow.com.  Here’s what you get:

  • Admission to any or all 3 days of the Expo
  • FREE lift ticket to Mountain High Resort (only 2 hours away), PLUS
  • FREE lift tickets to both Brian Head and Eagle Point Resorts in Utah, PLUS
  • $70 OFF 2-day Mammoth Mountain lift tickets
  • FREE & half-price lift tickets to Snow Valley Resort near Big Bear ALL SEASON
  • 40% OFF Snow Summit & Bear Mountain lift tickets ALL SEASON
  • Amazing pre-season deals of up to 70% off on brand-new, brand-name equipment and clothing for both skiers and snowboarders, including kids. Prices as low or lower than online and you get to try everything on and make sure it’s right!

ENERGY 103.7 is also hooking you up with 4-packs of tickets this week!  Listen to Beto from 3p-7p and when he tells you to call be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

