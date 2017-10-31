Best Halloween Deals Around San Diego

BASKIN ROBBINS:
Regular and kid-sized scoops of ice cream are $1.50 on Halloween.
BURGER KING:
The first 500 customers dressed up as clowns will get free Whoppers at participating restaurants.
CHICK-FIL-A:
Get a free original chicken sandwich from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a large drink and large order of fries. (Offers vary based on location.)
CHIPOTLE:
Wear a costume and get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for $3, from 3 p.m. to close.
CHUCK E. CHEESE:
Participating locations will give away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza every hour, on the hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Children in costume also get free 50 tickets.
COCO’S BAKERY RESTAURANT:
Children 10 and under in costume get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree.
DUNKIN DONUTS:
10 Munchkins are available for $1.99.
IHOP:
Children get a free “Scary Face” pancake from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
KRISPY KREME:
Get a free doughnut of your choice when you wear a costume to participating locations.
MIMI’S CAFE:
Children get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entree.
ON THE BORDER:
Get a dozen mini BOO-ritos for $12.99 at participating locations.
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE:
Children who order a Joey Meal will get a free “Dirt Cup” dessert (ice cream with cookies and gummy worms).
PAPA JOHN’S:
Get a free medium one-topping pizza with $15 regular-price menu purchase and the promo code CREEPY.
PIZZA HUT:
25% off pizza with the code SCARYGOOD25.
RED ROBIN:
Get 15% off online orders with the promo code HALLOWEEN15.
SONIC:
Corn dogs are 50 cents all day.
SPRINKLES:
Wear your costume to participating locations and get 50% off a mini BOO box sampler.