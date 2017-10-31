Best Halloween Deals Around San Diego

BASKIN ROBBINS:

Regular and kid-sized scoops of ice cream are $1.50 on Halloween.

BURGER KING:

The first 500 customers dressed up as clowns will get free Whoppers at participating restaurants.

CHICK-FIL-A:

Get a free original chicken sandwich from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a large drink and large order of fries. (Offers vary based on location.)

CHIPOTLE:

Wear a costume and get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for $3, from 3 p.m. to close.

CHUCK E. CHEESE:

Participating locations will give away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza every hour, on the hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Children in costume also get free 50 tickets.

COCO’S BAKERY RESTAURANT:

Children 10 and under in costume get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree.

DUNKIN DONUTS:

10 Munchkins are available for $1.99.

IHOP:

Children get a free “Scary Face” pancake from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

KRISPY KREME:

Get a free doughnut of your choice when you wear a costume to participating locations.

MIMI’S CAFE:

Children get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entree.

ON THE BORDER:

Get a dozen mini BOO-ritos for $12.99 at participating locations.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE:

Children who order a Joey Meal will get a free “Dirt Cup” dessert (ice cream with cookies and gummy worms).

PAPA JOHN’S:

Get a free medium one-topping pizza with $15 regular-price menu purchase and the promo code CREEPY.

PIZZA HUT:

25% off pizza with the code SCARYGOOD25.

RED ROBIN:

Get 15% off online orders with the promo code HALLOWEEN15.

SONIC:

Corn dogs are 50 cents all day.

SPRINKLES:

Wear your costume to participating locations and get 50% off a mini BOO box sampler.