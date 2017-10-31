[PHOTO] Ariana Grande Makes Major Changes To Her Bangs

The only thing more powerful than Ariana Grande’s voice is her bangs and those notorious bangs have seen a mighty transformation.

We could probably count on one hand the number of times Ariana has veered away from her high ponytail hairdo as that hairstyle has been signature look and she has been vocal about the inspiration behind it; mainly the need to cover up damage from her red-headed days as Cat on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and “Sam and Cat.”

Ariana has been in the process of transforming her look as she started experimenting with other styles late last year and eventually went full-on gray this month.

 

