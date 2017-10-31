Sia Forgets Today Is Halloween, Drops Christmas Song Instead

For some people, when life gives them lemons, they make a chocolate shake. Does that makes sense? Probably not, but either does Sia dropping a Christmas song one day before Halloween and she did it anyways.

I’m a big believer in Christmas can’t come early enough, so I have zero problem with the timing of this song. Sia’s Christmas joint is titled “Santa’s Coming For Us” and the amount of jolliness in this song is overwhelming, making it the perfect song for the upcoming holidays.

Move over Halloween, it’s Christmas season already.

 

