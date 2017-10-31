The Forgotten Kardashian With BIG News On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Just in case you weren’t aware, the lesser known Kardashian sister is pregnant, too.

Ellen DeGeneres dressed up as her alter ego, Karla Kardashian, and revealed to the world her monumental news that she is just as pregnant as her other sisters who seem to be getting all the fame.

In order to give this news, Karla wanted to have her sisters around for the announcement, which is why Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were nice enough to be by her side as she told everyone her big news.

Okay, so Karla Kardashian isn’t real and neither Kendall nor Kourtney are pregnant, but at least it made for a fun Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

