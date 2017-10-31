[WATCH] Wendy Williams Passes Out During Live Show

Wendy Williams was celebrating Halloween in extreme fashion as she dressed up as a stunningly beautiful version of the Statue of Liberty, but unfortunately her beauty came at a cost.

Wendy was 48 minutes into her show when the tight fabric of the costume began to overheat and it became too much for Wendy to handle as she passed out mid-sentence.

But if you know Wendy Williams, then I don’t have to tell you that this girl is a warrior and that was on full display as she overcame this incident by finishing off her show in classic Wendy Williams style.