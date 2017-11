Katy Perry’s “WITNESS: The Tour” is coming to the Staples Center on November 10th with special guest Purity Ring! ENERGY is hooking you up with tickets to the show! Listen to Beto Perez from 3p-7p for a chance to win a pair of tickets. When he tells you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win! Tickets available now at the STAPLES Center Box Office and AXS.com.