Looks like we have a MONSTER wedding in the works!

Lady Gaga apparently became secretly engaged to her agent/boyfriend, Christian Carino, after he asked for her father’s permission a few months ago. They have no wedding plans at the moment, as the couple is currently focusing on her health.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney before splitting in July 2016 after five years and we are all hoping that Gaga got it right this time.