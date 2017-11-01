New York Knicks Player Has The Worst Trick-Or-Treat Of All-Time

The only thing worse than Enes Kanter’s defense in the post is this man’s Trick-or-Treat game.

I don’t want to hear about how you are trying to inspire healthy living among the youth. This is Halloween. Where candy is king. Kids spend the entire year in anticipation of filling their pillowcases up with sweet, delicious candy and this cruel man gives them brussels sprouts.

What makes the New York Knicks’ Center cruel isn’t just the fact that this dude was handing out vegetables to little kids, but he was disguising the brussels sprouts in chocolate wrappers.

Disappointing little kids on Halloween? You’re a sick man, Enes.

