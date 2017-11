For those of you that haven’t seen the Netflix phenomenom known as Stranger Things, watch this and you should be good for Season 2.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of The Tonight Show, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the character Eleven, rapped a recap of what happened in the first season of the popular Netflix program.

Eleven spits straight bars, talking about everything from Dungeons and Dragons to Eggos waffles.

Bravo, MBB, bravo.