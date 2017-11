Just when I had officially become sick and tired of hearing “Wild Thoughts” for the millionth time, Rihanna is here with perfect timing with another song that is sure to dominate our airwaves the way “Wild Thoughts” did.

Rihanna had some help from a group that we haven’t heard from in a while, N.E.R.D, as they teamed up for a brand new single called “Lemon” and it is a BANGER!

And if the song wasn’t hot enough, the video will blow your mind.