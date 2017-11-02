Artists Congratulate Houston Astros on World Series Victory

The Astros made history last night.
By Hayden Wright

Last night, the Houston Astros made history, beating the L.A. Dodgers  5-1 to clinch their first-ever World Series win. Travis Scott shared crazy reaction videos and a photo from the game of him, holding the World Series trophy. Others cheered the team on from home. Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Brad Paisley, Flavor Flav and others weighed in on the outcome on social media.

Many celebs observed that in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Houston’s rally to win the baseball championship was a well-earned sign of the city’s resilience. Fans on the ground wore “H-Strong” t-shirts commemorating the convergence of tragedy with World Series glory.

Check out some of the best posts below.

Big ring

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

