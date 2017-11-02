Beyoncé Will Roar as Nala in ‘Lion King’ Remake

By Jon Wiederhorn

Beyoncé will star alongside a celebrity cast in the remake of the 1994 Disney film The Lion King, which will be released out July 19, 2019.

She will play Nala the childhood friend of Simba (played by Donald Glover); later in life, the two become King and Queen of the jungle.

Jon Favreau will direct the movie, which will be the follow-up to his Jungle Book film. “It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” Favreau said in a statement.

James Earl Jones will again play Simba’s father Mufasa and Chiewetel Ejiofor will play Simba’s uncle, the wicked Scar. Other performers include: Alfre Woodard as Simba’s mother Sarabi; JD McCrary as the young version of Simba; Shahadi Wright Joseph as the young Nala; John Kani as the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver as Mufasa’s hornbill friend Zazu.

Seth Rogen will play the warthog Pumbaa and Billy Eichner the meerkat Timon. Finally, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre and Keegan-Michael Key will play the three evil hyenas in the film, reports The Hollywood Reporter.