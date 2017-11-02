Not a Smoker? Japanese Company Gives Extra Days Off Instead Of Smoke Breaks

For those of you that don’t smoke, you know exactly what I am talking about when you see your co-worker peace out on the hard work you two are supposed to be working on as a team to go take a puff from his tobacco stick. It’s disgusting.

The act of smoking isn’t what disgusts us. No, it’s the simple fact that while my co-worker is huffing and puffing his life away, I’m still at my desk, busting my ass because THAT IS MY JOB.

Smokers have been given this extra time of freedom that us non-smokers do not have the pleasure of receiving. I am not sure why we are getting punished for not punishing our bodies, but it seems as if enough is enough for one company in Japan.

A Japanese company has granted non-smoking members of staff an additional six days of paid holiday a year after they complained they work more than colleagues who take cigarette breaks.

Finally! This rule should spread like wildfire throughout every company in the world.

Give us non-smokers what we deserve.

