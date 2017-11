A Victoria’s Secret Angel has taken looking like a million bucks to a whole new level.

Lais Ribeiro has been deemed as the lucky model that gets to wear the 2 MILLION DOLLAR FANTASY BRA during the Shanghai catwalk.

The $2 millionĀ “Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra” is gold with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz, featuring a caged-front effect thanks to a decorative necklace.