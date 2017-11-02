[WATCH] Jimmy Kimmel and Channing Tatum Prank Their Daughters

Filed Under: channing tatum, halloween, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel is back to scaring little kids during Halloween and this time, he has a little help.

The late-night TV host is notorious for convincing parents to traumatize their children for life by telling the kids the adults have eaten all their Halloween candy and this year is no exception.

While guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Channing Tatum introduced a clip showing Kimmel taking his own challenge and playing the very mean prank on 3-year-old daughter Jane.

After that is when Channing Tatum’s prank against his daughter and she wasn’t having it!

Watch the adorable, yet cruel, pranks above!

 

