[WATCH] Thrilling Trailer For Tonya Harding’s Eye-Opening Biopic

You might hate the foul-mouthed, gun-firing Tonya Harding, but it’s damn-near impossible to hate Margot Robbie.

Margot made us all fall in love with the “bad girl” after she slayed the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and now she’s taking on another bad girl role that makes Harley Quinn look like one of the Teletubbies.

Tonya Harding was a ruthless competitor that truly would stop at nothing to achieve greatness….and I mean ANYTHING.

As you can see in this trailer, Margot Robbie knows exactly what she is doing as she portrays one of the most hated athletes to ever exist.