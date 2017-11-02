[WATCH] Tyrese Cries His Eyes Out Over Daughter

My personal favorite character from the Fast & Furious Franchise, Tyrese Gibson, has posted an emotional video amid a very ugly custody battle for his only child, 10-year-old Shayla.

Tyrese did what everybody does when they are upset and want to vent; he went to Facebook. His Facebook video features the man sobbing uncontrollably as he makes a plea to his ex-wife to not take away his baby.

The video actually begins with Tyrese addressing his beef with Dwayne Johnson, but then can’t help himself as his emotions got the better of him as he was sporting a “Shayla Rocks” sweatshirt.