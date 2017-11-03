Nicki Minaj Jumps on Remix of Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘The Way Life Goes’

By Hayden Wright

Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Way Life Goes” peaked at number 12 on the U.S. rap charts but it’s due for a second wind now that Nicki Minaj has jumped onto a new NSFW remix of the song.

Minaj lends some slick rhymes to Uzi’s Luv is Rage 2 track, and between explicit lines, she raps about conquering the world of rap for “eight summers.”

“Givin’ them bars since the teens/ I ain’t goin’ back to juvie /I am Nicki Yamaguchi,” she raps. “‘Cause I skate with the ice/ I don’t say what’s the price/ Lookin’ like it’s a heist/ I been winnin’ all my life.”

Luv is Rage 2 is Uzi’s debut studio album and topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart when it debuted in August. The album features guest appearances from The Weeknd and Pharrell.

Listen to the remix, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.