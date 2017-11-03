[WATCH] Andy Dick Threatens To Grope Reporter, Talks Suicide

To no one’s surprise, Andy Dick is losing his mind.

Mr, Dick has been one of the many Hollywood people accused of sexual harassment ever since the Harvey Weinstein scandal and he’s handling his problems by drowning himself in alcohol in typical Andy Dick fashion.

As the female reporter was asking Andy questions about recent allegations, Andy responded by slurring his words as he threatened to grope her and then finishing it all off by stating he has thoughts of suicide every day.

Nobody likes to hear that, but it’s hard to feel bad for a guy who refuses to learn his lesson.