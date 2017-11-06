Ellen DeGeneres Sends Kris Jenner On A One-Of-A-Kind Shopping Spree

Ellen DeGeneres never fails to put together a hilarious stunt. And her most recent one, involving Kris Jenner at a 99-cent store, is no exception.

DeGeneres sent Jenner to a 99-cent store in Burbank, California, where she proceeded to give her instructions on what to say and do through an earpiece. Jenner was required to repeat everything DeGeneres said.

Fun and games aside, Kris also sat down for an interview with Ellen to talk (or rather not talk) about the reported baby boom within the Jenner-Kardashian family.