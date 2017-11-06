Ellen DeGeneres Sends Kris Jenner On A One-Of-A-Kind Shopping Spree

Filed Under: 99 cents store, ellen degeneres, Kris Jenner, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres never fails to put together a hilarious stunt. And her most recent one, involving Kris Jenner at a 99-cent store, is no exception.

DeGeneres sent Jenner to a 99-cent store in Burbank, California, where she proceeded to give her instructions on what to say and do through an earpiece. Jenner was required to repeat everything DeGeneres said.

Fun and games aside, Kris also sat down for an interview with Ellen to talk (or rather not talk) about the reported baby boom within the Jenner-Kardashian family.

 

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live