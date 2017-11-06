Lamar Odom Collapses At Nightclub

Lamar Odom had a scare in the early hours of Sunday morning as the former NBA star was at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood when he reportedly passed out.

Odom fell to the ground around 2 a.m. local time and had to be helped by staff and security. A patron who captured the collapse on video said Odom was seen “drinking for several hours” before the incident.

A rep for Odom claimed he passed out from dehydration following an intense workout earlier that day.

Breaks my heart to see Lamar going down this road again. God speed, brotha.