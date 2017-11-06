Lamar Odom Collapses At Nightclub

Filed Under: Lamar Odom, Los Angeles Lakers, Nightclub, Sunday morning

Lamar Odom had a scare in the early hours of Sunday morning as the former NBA star was at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood when he reportedly passed out.

Odom fell to the ground around 2 a.m. local time and had to be helped by staff and security. A patron who captured the collapse on video said Odom was seen “drinking for several hours” before the incident.

A rep for Odom claimed he passed out from dehydration following an intense workout earlier that day.

Breaks my heart to see Lamar going down this road again. God speed, brotha.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live