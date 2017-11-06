Migos To Have A Role In The New Lion King?

@migos are aiming to play then 3 hyenas for the live Lion King 🦁 movie 😂 #lionking #quavo #takeoff #offset #3hyenas #migos #hiphop A post shared by 1 0 0 G O L D 🏆 (@100goldfam) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:35am PST

As soon as the full cast of the 2019 Lion King remake was released by Disney, everyone got that much more excited about returning to the Sahara.

With Beyonce and Donald Glover headlining this star-studded cast, it’s no surprise that other stars want to be involved in the movie as well, but when Migos says they want to be the hyenas in the movie, it somehow feels different.

Migos playing the hyenas is like 2 +2 = 4. It just makes sense. One iconic trio playing another is too perfect of an opportunity to pass up and it shouldn’t be.

Make it happen, Disney!