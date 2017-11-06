[NSFW] Blac Chyna Teases Her Debut Song

Blac Chyna’s first rap music teaser is finally here.

We’ve been hearing about Blac Chyna’s attempt to get in the rap game for way too long and now we unfortunately have a teaser of her debut song.

It’s hard to get excited about this attempt since I refuse to take this woman seriously after everything she has put us through with all of her BS, but out of respect for Mally Mall, we can at least give you guys the teaser.

Not much intellectual effort was put into any of these lyrics, but the beat is nice. Can’t help but think Mally Mall wasted his time with this one.