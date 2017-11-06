Tom Hanks Helps Lovely Couple Get Engaged

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks played a starring role in a couple’s engagement over the weekend by helping a man ask the most important question of his life.

During a question and answer session at the Texas Book Festival about his new book, Tom Hanks took a break from promoting his book and helped a man in the crowd propose to his girlfriend.

As people were asking the big-time actor questions, he said it was now his turn to ask a question of his own. He then pulled out a slip of paper and said an audience member named Ryan McFarling had submitted a question directed to a woman named Nikki Young.

“Nikki, will you marry me?” the paper read.

Nikki said yes, and the couple joined Hanks in the front of the room as Tom wished the couple a very happy future.
