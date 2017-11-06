Tom Hanks Helps Lovely Couple Get Engaged

And a surprise wedding proposal with the help of @tomhanks during his Q&A! Congratulations to the happy couple! ❤️ #txbookfest pic.twitter.com/GceDZsAN30 — Texas Book Festival (@texasbookfest) November 4, 2017

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks played a starring role in a couple’s engagement over the weekend by helping a man ask the most important question of his life.

During a question and answer session at the Texas Book Festival about his new book, Tom Hanks took a break from promoting his book and helped a man in the crowd propose to his girlfriend.

As people were asking the big-time actor questions, he said it was now his turn to ask a question of his own. He then pulled out a slip of paper and said an audience member named Ryan McFarling had submitted a question directed to a woman named Nikki Young.

“Nikki, will you marry me?” the paper read.