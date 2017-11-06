Tonya & Sonic // San Diego Bay Wine And Food Festival’s Official After Party Tickets

Party with celebrity chefs on the rooftop of Jsix for the San Diego Bay Wine And Food Festival’s Official After Party presented by Stella Artois. Listen to Tonya & Sonic this week for a chance to win a pair of tickets! When they tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

Flavors of the east take over Southern California’s largest food and wine festival as you enjoy Asian cuisine, signature cocktails, beer and more! Chef Anthony Sinsay of Jsix is is teaming up with chefs Charles Phan of the Slanted Door in San Francisco; Mei Lin, winner of Top Chef Season 12, and Katsuya Fukushima of Daikaya in Washington D.C. for a can’t miss foodie party! After Party with the Chefs is held on Saturday, November 18 – get your tickets at SanDiegoWineClassic.com