WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // ENERGY 103.7’s night at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, Fri. 12/8!

‘Tis the season to celebrate at SeaWorld®. ENERGY 103.7 takes over SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 8th! Listen in all week for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets! When they tell you to call, be caller 9 at 888-560-9650 to win!

Make spirits bright at this favorite family Christmas event. SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is a holiday waiting to be made, with seasonal shopping, festive food and drinks, and stunning live shows. Visit Santa’s Christmas Village, meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ and friends, and savor holiday flavors as you shop for unique gifts and decorations. Celebrate all your family holiday traditions and start new ones at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration runs from November 18th through January 6th. For tickets and more information visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com.