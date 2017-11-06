Win tickets to Del Mar’s Family Fun Run & Thanksgiving Brunch at the Turf Club!

Spend Thanksgiving Day at the Del Mar Racetrack!  Listen to Tonya & Sonic this week for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Del Mar’s Family Mile Fun Run and Thanksgiving Brunch for 4 at the Turf Club on Thursday, November 23rd.  When they tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!  Start Thanksgiving morning at 8a with fun a one-mile run alongside a world-class jockey or two.  Del Mar’s Family Fun Run hosts family activities for kids of all ages along with a puppy run by the Helen Woodward Animal Center.  After the race, take the family to the Turf club to enjoy a Thanksgiving Brunch or Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings. Plus live racing. Early post time at 11am.  Details at DelMarRacing.com.

