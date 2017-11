Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas! pic.twitter.com/aeQlnTwLuy — sia (@Sia) November 7, 2017

Sia is a straight savage.

The singer released a nude photo of herself on Twitter on Monday after seeing that someone was attempting to sell the picture to her fans.

The “threatening” picture showed her bare backside. On the bottom, a text message promise the recipient 14 pictures, which were not blurred, would be sent if a purchase was completed.

This was a bold move by our girl and we love it….for more reasons than one.