SouthWest Robotics in Science Education STEM Robotics Club at Grossmont College!

SWRiSE will host Co-ed Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workshops to inspire children of all ages to explore these concepts in a fun and challenging way!

SouthWest Robotics in Science Education is planning to begin an amazing opportunity for all students in the San Diego County!



Here are a few details about the club:

Will be recurring month to month, every other Saturday, Time: 9:00AM-3:30PM

This club will be formed around the STEM world and will focus in robotics.

What students will get out of this club: building their own bot, learning coding, science experiments, and trips to colleges, Build team relationships, leadership skills. and learn more about how STEM is incorporated in the community. There will also be options for volunteer service as a group.

Students will have the opportunity to choose what they want to do and learn for the upcoming month so each month the students will have the chance to do a new robotics challenge.

The students will have a chance to build toward a main goal to be presented at the end of the year.

Students can be beginner’s level to more advance. Courses will be delivered by a trained mentor.

Students do NOT need to be registered as Boy or Girl Scouts to participate! This club is Co-Ed and open to all who want to learn about robotics and STEM.

For more information and how to register, visit SouthWestRobotics.org.