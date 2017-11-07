You Can Now Bathe In Fried Chicken!

Nothing puts a smile on my face quite like the delicious aroma of fried chicken and a lifestyle where I can personally bathe fried chicken is a life that I NEED to live.

For the sake of humanity, KFC recently partnered with Japanese retailer, Village Vanguard, to create limited-edition fried chicken-scented bath bombs.

Yes, the insane product really does exist, but unfortunately, they’re only being sold in Japan, so you can let go of any future plans you have of coming home from a long day and unwinding with a fried chicken-scented bath, but just know that this beautiful world truly does exist.