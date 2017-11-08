Chris Evans and His Dog Dodger Steal Our Hearts With Their Singing

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

Chris Evans, or more amazingly known as Captain America, took over Twitter yesterday when he posted a video of his famous dog, Dodger, singing along to his toy.

“This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in,” Evans captioned the video of Dodger howling “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”