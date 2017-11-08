Cruise Back to the Track for Del Mar’s Fall Racing Season

We hope you were one of the thousands at the track for last weekends’ exclusive and exhilarating Breeders’ Cup. In attendance were celebrities, trainers, jockeys, and horses from all around the world that came to beautiful Del Mar for the two-day high stakes event. Now that Breeders’ Cup excitement is (almost) over, prepare to keep the energy high for the second week of the Bing Crosby Season.

There will be a change just this week with no racing on Thursday, Nov. 9 so the fun will really start this weekend. There will be the racing you love all weekend long with some fun events mixed in. On Saturday, Nov. 11 the Fall Food Truck Festival is rolling to the track.

More than 20 food trucks are expected serving a variety of food options. Want burgers? They’ll have them. Pizza? No problem. Lobster? You’re in luck! These culinary greats will have their most sought out bests all in one place just for you. In honor of the season, in addition to their regular items, each truck will have a special fall-themed item under $10! We hope you’re hungry!

Early-risers can enjoy morning workouts on Saturdays during Daybreak at Del Mar. You’ll be able to eat a variety of delicious breakfast items in the Clubhouse Terrace restaurant from 8-10 a.m. while seeing the horses and trainers run the track. Former jockey and event announcer, Jeff Bloom will be there to answer your questions and share his personal racing tips.

Sundays this season will bring back Free & Fun Sundays! Save money and enjoy the races with FREE stretch run admission, FREE program, and a FREE seat. That’s a lot of perks!! If you get thirsty, Del Mar signature cocktails will also be half-off all day long at the bars (excluding restaurants and Turf Club).

For those looking to be extra-fancy, Taste of Turf Club will be occurring every Sunday this season. Celebrity and local chef extraordinaire, Brian Malarkey will be sharing his impressive cuisine with attendees. For $100, dine like a star with reserved table seating for entire race day, a three-course meal, and bottomless mimosas.

We hope you’ll be able to make it out to the track for this exciting weekend of events. See you at the track!

Fall racing at Del Mar will take place Thursday through Sunday Nov. 1-26, with the exception of no racing on Thursday, Nov. 9. Post time will be 12:30 p.m. all days with the exception of Thanksgiving Day (11 a.m. first post). Admission at ALL gates will be $6 ($3 for Diamond Club members). All concerts are 18 and up. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com.