[PHOTO] Chris Hemsworth Takes The Most ADORABLE Picture With Son

The passing of the torch #thorragnarok A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Chris Hemsworth looks to be raising a future Avenger.

On Tuesday, Thor shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of him and one of his three kids on the set of his now-released Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok.

This is seriously one of the cutest pictures to ever exist. From the amazing Father/Son moment to the glorious matching costumes, you can’t get enough of this picture.

“The passing of the torch,” Hemsworth captioned the picture on Instagram and Twitter of his long-haired alter ego holding hands with the little one.