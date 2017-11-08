[PHOTO] Chris Hemsworth Takes The Most ADORABLE Picture With Son

The passing of the torch #thorragnarok

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Chris Hemsworth looks to be raising a future Avenger.

On Tuesday, Thor shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of him and one of his three kids on the set of his now-released Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok.

This is seriously one of the cutest pictures to ever exist. From the amazing Father/Son moment to the glorious matching costumes, you can’t get enough of this picture.

“The passing of the torch,” Hemsworth captioned the picture on Instagram and Twitter of his long-haired alter ego holding hands with the little one.

