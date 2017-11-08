Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA presented by Broadway San Diego

Glass slippers are SO back!  Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “CINDERELLA” is coming to Broadway San Diego, December 1st through December 3rd.  ENERGY 103.7 wants to send you to the show! Tell us about a person who has been your real-life Fairy Godmother, and you’ll be entered to win a pair of tickets.  This production features all the moments you love – the pumpkin, the glass slippers, the masked ball, plus some surprising new twists.  Complete the entry form below for a chance to win!

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award®- winning Broadway musical that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale returns to San Diego. This lush production from the creators of THE SOUND OF MUSIC and SOUTH PACIFIC features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love. Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” It’s a hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream… or a really great pair of shoes.

Rating: All Ages.

