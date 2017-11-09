James Corden & the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Form Motown Cover Band

By Hayden Wright

Stranger Things season 2 has captivated audiences as much as the debut season last year. To celebrate the show, James Corden invited stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp on The Late Late Show for a crazy sketch about their imaginary musical pasts. In Corden’s recollection, he and the four guys made a Motown cover band called the Upside-Downs before they were famous.

“People thought it was weird that James hung out with us because he was an adult, but we actually went to school with him. He was held back a couple of years, but we’re in the same grade,” Wolfhard explained.

“The boys and I, we have so much in common. We love playing video games, we all like taking naps, most importantly, we all love Motown,” Corden said. “We sold out a retirement home for old folks and we killed. We killed, literally.”

After the Behind The-Music-style clip, the Upside Downs appeared on Corden’s main stage to perform a medley of hits by the Temptations, the Jackson 5 and the Four Tops.

Watch the amazing clip here: