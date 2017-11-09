Marvy J.’s Blog: Soapy Joe’s Gives Back to Veterans

My good friend Hillary from LA VIE EN PR gave me the scoop on this huge offer, and I just HAD to share with all of you. It’s about two things we ALL need in life: veterans and car washes!

Local San Diego Car Wash Company, Soapy Joe’s, is providing thousands of free car washes for veterans on Veteran’s Day, November 11th at all their locations in San Diego. That’s ten locations! Hillary told me that there are about 240,500 veterans in our city. Two of those 240,500 hold an extra special place in my heart—- my mom and dad (LOVE YOU MOM AND DAD!) who both served twenty years in the United States Navy. So any offer to pay homage to and give to veterans, I am all up for it. Pretty much, Soapy Joe’s would be giving away up to 3 million in car washes to support our veterans. Wow.

From Hillary Manalac of LA VIE EN PR:

The Executive Vice President and Cofounder, Brian Sheena is an immigrant born in Iraq. Sheena and his family fled Iraq in 1980 to avoid persecution. At the time was being directed towards Christian minorities which were at the hands of Saddam Hussein. The CEO and Cofounder of Soapy Joe’s, Lorens Attisha’s family fled Iraq in 1974 to escape the wartime on the northern part of the country.

Sheena and Attisha both experienced escaping to find freedom. They both developed expertise in the car washing industry and created the first exterior car wash in San Diego twenty-one years ago. Because of their experience, Sheena and Attisha are thankful for our military as they protect the freedom they were not able to receive in Iraq.

Soapy Joes will also be launching a “Soapy Joe’s Salutes” series to honor local veteran hero. The first launch series will be showcasing Perry Yee, former Navy SEAL and founder of Active Valor, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was created to give new purpose to the lives of those who have served our country by redirecting their passion towards making a positive change in their local communities.

I go to my local Soapy Joe’s in National City, so I’m definitely going to remind all the veterans I know to relax and enjoy their Saturday holiday and have Soapy Joe’s give them a break and get hooked up with a freshly cleaned car wash!

Get more info from Soapy Joe’s or from LA VIE EN PR.

Happy Veteran’s Day Weekend!

Keep slayin’,

Marvy J.