A Stocking-Stuffer That Is Sure To Get You Drunk This Christmas

I don’t think I have ever loved Christmas more in my entire life.

The only problem with a bottle of wine is that there never seems to be enough, but that isn’t going to be a problem this holiday season thanks to the Party Flasks’ boozy Christmas stockings.

The Party Flasks’ boozy Christmas stockings has taken the Christmas world by storm because it brings together two of the greatest feelings in the world; Christmas and an abundance amount of alcohol. This incredible stocking can hold up to 3 bottles of wine and promises to be leak-proof.

Just be sure to stay away from your sleigh after indulging in this holiday beverage.

Get your Party Flasks’ boozy Christmas stockings on Amazon.

 

