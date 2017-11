A Stocking-Stuffer That Is Sure To Get You Drunk This Christmas

Boozy Christmas stockings will make your holiday party extra merry: https://t.co/h2iSSz5jBs pic.twitter.com/lmF7AYrHsm — Real Simple (@RealSimple) November 9, 2017

I don’t think I have ever loved Christmas more in my entire life.

The only problem with a bottle of wine is that there never seems to be enough, but that isn’t going to be a problem this holiday season thanks to the Party Flasks’ boozy Christmas stockings.

The┬áParty Flasks’ boozy Christmas stockings has taken the Christmas world by storm because it brings together two of the greatest feelings in the world; Christmas and an abundance amount of alcohol. This incredible stocking can hold up to 3 bottles of wine and promises to be leak-proof.

Just be sure to stay away from your sleigh after indulging in this holiday beverage.

Get your Party Flasks’ boozy Christmas stockings on Amazon.