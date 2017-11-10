Facebook Fights Against Revenge Porn

In an attempt to halt the rise of revenge porn on its platform, Facebook is asking users to upload any nude photos they think may be distributed without consent, but there is just one catch.
In order for Facebook to successfully fight the good fight against revenge porn then one of Facebook’s employees is going to have to scan every picture you think might be used against you.
This new program is beginning in Australia as Facebook has teamed with the Australian government’s eSafety division, with an aim to prevent intimate images being shared without consent on all of its platforms (this includes Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Groups).
The entire process is as follows:
- A person worried that intimate photos of themselves are being shared online fills out a form on the eSafety Commissioner’s website;
- The user then sends the photo(s) to themselves on Facebook Messenger;
- While this is happening, the eSafety Commissioner’s office notifies Facebook of the person’s submission;
- Facebook’s community operations team uses “image matching technology” to prevent the image being uploaded or shared online. At least one “specially-trained representative” will review your image(s) before hashing them.
- Hashing an image converts it into a digital fingerprint — a series of numbers — that are used to block attempts to upload the image to Facebook’s platforms.
- The user is then prompted by Facebook to delete the image they have sent to themselves.