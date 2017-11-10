Veterans Day 2017 Deals in San Diego

Veterans Day is this Saturday and, in a military city like San Diego, many businesses will offer deals and freebies to show appreciation for U.S. military veterans and active duty service members.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The beloved doughnut chain, which recently opened a new location on Broadway in downtown San Diego, will offer a free doughnut to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.

Broken Yolk

The breakfast café, which originated in Pacific Beach, will be giving away free pancakes to veterans this Saturday at all 24 San Diego locations.

Red Robin

All veterans and active duty military members can get a free Red’s Tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries this Saturday. This offer is for dine-in only. Red Robin has three San Diego locations at Plaza Bonita, University Town Centre and Escondido.

Farmer’s Boys

This fast-casual burger chain in San Diego’s North County will offer a free Big Cheese cheeseburger to all veterans and active duty military one day ahead of Veterans Day – on Friday.

California Pizza Kitchen

This restaurant will be offering one free entrée for veterans and active duty military this Saturday.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse will offer a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and a beverage to all military members this Saturday. In addition, military members will receive a 20 percent discount between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

This Friday and Saturday BJ’s will be offering a free $12.95 or under entrée for veterans and active duty military. If the entrée costs more, BJ’s will foot the remainder of the price – up to $12.95 more. This offer is for dine-in only.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal at Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Seven entrées will be offered on a special Veterans Day menu.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall brewed coffee this Saturday. In addition, Starbucks will also be donating $5 to help support military programs with each Veterans Day Starbucks Card or eGift purchased.

Hooters

Active duty and retired military are invited to get a free entrée this Saturday at Hooters. Military members will have the choice of picking off the Veterans Day menu which includes popular items such as wings, burgers and salads.